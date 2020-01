EMBED >More News Videos Crews in Somers Point, New Jersey battle a fire at a storage unit building.

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews in Somers Point, New Jersey are battling a fire at a storage unit building Thursday morning.The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. at the Self Storage facility on the unit block of Chestnut Street.Officials said two storage units were involved in the blaze.Fire crews from surrounding areas responded and remain at the scene.So far there is no word on any injuries.