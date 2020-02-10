Fire erupts in New Castle County church after Sunday services

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A New Castle County, Delaware church is cleaning up after a fire burned through the building after Sunday services.

Firefighters were called to Coleman United Methodist Church on the 400 block of Anderson Drive in Minquadale around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire damaged the back of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the building.

It's not clear what sparked the fire. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (302) 323-5375.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countychurch firefire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 stabbed near popular bar in South Phillly, police say
Philly's new top cop starts amid surge in homicides, internal strife
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Today, More This Week
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Grief counselors to be at school after staffer dies in Toms River fire
Show More
Pa. school to be closed Monday due to train derailment
Man gunned down while sitting in car in Wissinoming
Dogs terrorizing N.J. community were not vaccinated: Police
Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor at Oscars
More TOP STORIES News