Fire erupts inside building in Ventnor, New Jersey

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to battle a blaze early Saturday morning inside a Ventnor, New Jersey building.It's happening inside a three-story residence with an attached business the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue.The fire quickly went to three alarms.Fire companies from Atlantic City, Margate and Pleasantville were called in to help battle flames.There have been no reports of any injuries.There was no immediate word as to what caused the fire.