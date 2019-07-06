Fire erupts inside building in Ventnor, New Jersey

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to battle a blaze early Saturday morning inside a Ventnor, New Jersey building.

It's happening inside a three-story residence with an attached business the 6500 block of Ventnor Avenue.

The fire quickly went to three alarms.

Fire companies from Atlantic City, Margate and Pleasantville were called in to help battle flames.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

There was no immediate word as to what caused the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventnor citynew jersey newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Son of Philadelphia sheriff wounded in double shooting
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
Off-duty Lansdale police officer stabbed in Richland Twp.
Show More
2 people hurt in head-on vehicle crash in Camden County
Burlington Co. little league team works to fund-raise after flooding
Motorcycle crashes through windshield of Porsche
Police: Woman had drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car
Abington police search for alleged driveway work scammer
More TOP STORIES News