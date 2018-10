A small fire erupted inside a school in Levittown, Bucks County on Monday.The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at the Isabet School along the 5200 block of Emilie Road.Chopper 6 was overhead to find a number of fire crews on the scene. Light smoke appeared to be coming from the building.There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.No injuries have been reported.------