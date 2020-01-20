Man jumps from second-story window to escape fire in North Philadelphia; neighbors evacuated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heavy fire in a North Philadelphia rowhome early Monday prompted the evacuation of several homes early Monday morning.The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Bailey Street.Officials said fire crews arrived to find flames shooting from the first floor of a home in the middle of the block.A man jumped from the second floor of the home to escape the blaze. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Fire crews evacuated neighboring homes as a precautionary measure.The fire was placed under control a short time later, around 5:15 a.m.Police said at least 13 people have been displaced.There is no word yet as to what might have caused the fire.