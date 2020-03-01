Several injured, 1 fatally, following multiple fires across the region

Firefighters across the Delaware Valley have been busy this weekend as several people were injured, one fatally, after multiple fires across the region overnight Sunday.

Woman's body pulled from Upper Southampton house fire

In Bucks County, a woman died in a house fire early Sunday.

The fire broke out after 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the 700 block of Sycamore Drive in Southampton.

Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the house and reports of a woman trapped inside.

Crews called for help from neighboring towns.

Officials said a woman's body was removed from the back of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

House fire in Bear, Delaware injures several people, including a neighbor helping to douse the blaze

EMBED More News Videos

Several injured, including some neighbors, in New Castle County house fire



In Bear, Delaware, a fire sent seven people to the hospital including a two with critical injuries.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of Barrista Court around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said six people were injured from inside the home, two critically. A neighbor who was helping to try and put the fire out was also injured, He was treated at the hospital and released.

RELATED: Neighbor jumps into action in Delaware fire that injured 7 people, including 2 critically

Once firefighters arrived it took them approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials said the homeowners were taken to Christiana Hospital with critical burns.

Four other people from inside the home were treated for smoke inhalation.

Several suffer smoke inhalation after Claymont apartment fire

In Claymont, Delaware at least six people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to the 27000 block of Valley Run Road around just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy flames were shooting from the third floor of the seven-story building.

Dozens of residents ended up in the cold as the fire burned.

It took firefighters approximately 50 minutes to get the flames.

Firefighters rescue woman from burning Southwest Philadelphia home

EMBED More News Videos

Several injured, one killed in fires across the Delaware Valley



Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.

They were called to the 7600 block of Wheeler Street around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived there was heavy smoke pouring from a home in the middle of the block.

Crews pulled a woman in her 50s out of the burning home.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian with smoke inhalation. There is no word on her condition.

Firefighters put the fire under control in 15 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniadelawaresouth philadelphiafatal firefirehouse fireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News