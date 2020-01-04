Fatal Bucks County house fire under investigation

HOLLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire that killed a woman in Bucks County is under investigation.The fire started just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on the unit block of Vanderveer Avenue in Holland.Viewer video shows flames fully engulfing the home.It took firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control.Action News is told others were inside the home when the fire started, but were able to make it out safely.The victim's identity has not been released.