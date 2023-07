Philadelphia firefighters responded to a large residential fire in the city's Olney neighborhood on Friday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, and heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the house.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters responded to a large residential fire in the city's Olney neighborhood on Friday night.

Officials say the blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. on the 200 block of West Olney Avenue.

There is no word yet whether there were any injuries at the scene.

Officials said the fire was placed under control in just under 20 minutes.