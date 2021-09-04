PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia firefighters are injured while battling a blaze in the Overbrook section.
Officials say firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Drexel Road around 6 a.m. Saturday for a house fire.
Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions showing from the upper floors of a house.
Fire officials say one of the injured firefighters was hit by a burst on a hose line.
It's not clear how the second firefighter was injured.
No updates on either firefighters conditions at this time.
No word what sparked the blaze.
Two Philadelphia firefighters suffered injuries battling a blaze in Overbrook
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News