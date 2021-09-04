firefighter injured

Two Philadelphia firefighters suffered injuries battling a blaze in Overbrook

EMBED <>More Videos

Two Philadelphia firefighters injured battling Overbrook blaze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia firefighters are injured while battling a blaze in the Overbrook section.

Officials say firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Drexel Road around 6 a.m. Saturday for a house fire.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions showing from the upper floors of a house.

Fire officials say one of the injured firefighters was hit by a burst on a hose line.

It's not clear how the second firefighter was injured.

No updates on either firefighters conditions at this time.

No word what sparked the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
overbrook (philadelphia)building firefirehouse firefirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
'We lost a true hero': Firefighter dies battling Montco house fire
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
Firefighter injured battling East Oak Lane house fire
2 firefighters injured in Bucks County fire
TOP STORIES
Vine Street Expressway eastbound lanes open, cleanup continues
Man shot in neck while inside of an RV
Local law enforcement kayak from New Jersey to Washington D.C.
Made In America still on despite historic flooding in Philly
Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share first family photo as parents
AccuWeather: Sunny start to the weekend
3 Montco residents killed in storm identified: Officials
Show More
Boil water advisory left residents without water in Bucks Co.
Pa. mask mandate causes controversy in Bucks County
Who shot 8-year-old at football game? Family, lawyer hope to find out
Two killed in Mercer County flooding, three police officers rescued
Police officer stabbed at mini market in Chester Co.
More TOP STORIES News