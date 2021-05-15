75-year-old woman dies in early morning house fire in Rhawnhurst: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials now say a 75-year-old woman is dead after an early morning house fire.
This is happening along the 1900 block of Rhawn Street in the city's Rhawnhurst section.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m. with smoke showing from the house.
Officials say they initially had trouble finding the woman because of hoarding conditions inside the home.
The victim was found about a half-hour later and taken to Nazareth Hospital.
There's no word what sparked the blaze.
