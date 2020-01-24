Residents evacuated from Maple Shade apartments due to fire

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire forced evacuations at a Maple Shade, New Jersey apartment building.It happened around 4 a.m. Friday at the Robert Mill Apartments on the 100 block of Great Road.Action News is told all residents were evacuated.It took fire crews about a half hour to get the fire under control.Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.There is no word on injuries.A cause is under investigation.