MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire forced evacuations at a Maple Shade, New Jersey apartment building.
It happened around 4 a.m. Friday at the Robert Mill Apartments on the 100 block of Great Road.
Action News is told all residents were evacuated.
It took fire crews about a half hour to get the fire under control.
Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.
There is no word on injuries.
A cause is under investigation.
Residents evacuated from Maple Shade apartments due to fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More