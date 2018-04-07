A two-alarm fire has forced a Delaware County family out of its home.The Action Cam was on the scene on the unit block of Llanwellyn Avenue in Glenolden.Flames could be seen coming from the back of the three-story home as firefighters battled the fire just after 11 p.m. Friday.It took them nearly 30 minutes to gain control of the fire.There were no reports of injuries.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.------