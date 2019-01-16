Fire hits same Trenton block a year later, 25 displaced

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --More than two dozen people are without a home after a devastating fire in Trenton, New Jersey.
Chopper 6 was over the scene Tuesday evening as Trenton firefighters tried to gain the upper hand against the raging flames.
The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. along the unit block of Colonial Avenue.
Arriving crews reported heavy fire coming from the three-story home.
The fire quickly spread to three other properties and went to three alarms.
No injuries have been reported.
Unfortunately, this devastation is a familiar site to residents.
Almost a year ago, in February of 2018, another fire engulfed five homes on the very same block. Multiple residents were displaced, but no one was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting 18 of the 25 people displaced in Tuesday's fire. They are providing the three families with temporary lodging, food and clothing.
There is no word on whether there were working smoke detectors.
