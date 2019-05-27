Fire in Parkside labeled 'suspicious' by investigators after device found near home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are working to find out who may have sparked a house fire in the city's Parkside neighborhood.
The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of North 56th Street.
Officials labeled the fire as suspicious after a device was found near the home.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
There were no injuries reported and officials did not release details about the suspicious device.
