DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire broke out Sunday night, injuring an employee at an Arby's restaurant in Deptford Township.It happened around 10:40 p.m. at the restaurant on the 1300 block of Hurffville Road.The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.Investigators said the blaze started in mulch outside the business and spread inside.The fire marshal is investigating.