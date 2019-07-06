Fire knocks out power to homes in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- It could be days before several families have their air conditioners running after an underground fire knocked out power to several homes in Newark, Delaware.

Firefighters were called out to the Villa Belmont Condos on Welsh Tract Road just after midnight.

Officials say an underground electrical fire caused a power outage to several units in the complex.

Smoke was noticeable in some homes.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
