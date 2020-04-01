Fire Marshal called to scene for row home fire in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out damaging a row home with occupants inside on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 5:40 a.m. on the 5700 block of Rodman street in West Philadelphia.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was showing on the first floor middle of the row house, authorities said.

Everyone who was inside the house was able to get out safely.

The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the flames.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries, or what may have started the fire.
