Fire Marshal called to scene of row house fire in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out inside an occupied row home in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning authorities said.

The blazes erupted around 5:40 a.m. in the 5700 block of Rodman Street.

The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived to find heavy flames showing on the first floor of the row house.

Everyone who was inside the row house was able to get out safely.

The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the flames.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries, or what may have started the fire.
