Fire officials: Strong odor in Center City Philadelphia not from gas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A strong odor is being reported throughout Center City Philadelphia, but officials say it is not dangerous.The odor was reported late Monday morning.Fire officials tell Action News that the smell is not from gas, but instead is a harmless odor passing through the city.However, there was no immediate word as to what was causing the odor.While people could be seen evacuating buildings as a precaution, fire officials say they are not directing anyone to evacuate.