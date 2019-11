EMBED >More News Videos Fire on SEPTA trolley line prompts evacuations: as seen on Action News Mornings, November 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire caused evacuations on a SEPTA trolley line early Friday.It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the 33rd Street Station on Market Street in University City.Officials said an overhead wire fell onto the tracks and sparked a fire.Passengers on the SEPTA trolley were evacuated.Repair crews inspected the tracks and are repairing the overhead wire.There were no injuries reported.Trolleys are being diverted until repairs are complete.