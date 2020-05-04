One dead, one critical after Kensington fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man has died and another is critically injured after a fire in the city's Kensington section early Monday morning,

The fire broke out at 12:20 a.m. on the 2000 block of East Sergeant Street.

When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke billowing from the third story of a row home.

Firefighters rescued two people from inside the home.

Philadelphia Fire Department officials said one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. One of the men subsequently died.

According to officials, both men suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
