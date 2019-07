EMBED >More News Videos Fire protection van catches fire in Philadelphia on April 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News was there as a fire protection van caught fire in Philadelphia.It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Monument and Stout roads in Wynnefield Heights.Flames were shooting through the Oliver Fire Protection & Security van as it sat in a parking lot causing explosions.Philadelphia firefighters arrived on the scene and got the fire under control.No injuries have been reported.