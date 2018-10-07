ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm building fire in Allentown Sunday night.
The call went out around 6 p.m. for smoke showing from a building near Franklin and Warren streets.
A shelter in place order has been issued to residents in the surrounding area.
There is no word of any injuries at this time.
The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.
