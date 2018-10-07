Multi-alarm fire rages through Allentown warehouse

Video from the scene of a warehouse fire in Allentown, October 7, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm building fire in Allentown Sunday night.

The call went out around 6 p.m. for smoke showing from a building near Franklin and Warren streets.


A shelter in place order has been issued to residents in the surrounding area.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

