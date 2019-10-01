Fire ravages Chester County home, volunteer injured in response

FRANKLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large home in Chester County was significantly damaged during a heavy fire on Tuesday morning.The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Old School House Road in Franklin Township.When firefighters arrived, flames were showing through the roof of the building.A tank truck was called into to assist with the water supply.The house is reportedly vacant.A fire police volunteer was struck by a vehicle at the scene. He was treated for scratches on his arm.The cause of the fire is under investigation.