Fire ravages Chester County home, volunteer injured in response

FRANKLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large home in Chester County was significantly damaged during a heavy fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Old School House Road in Franklin Township.

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing through the roof of the building.

  1. Coventry Hills Church of Christ goes up in flames after lightning strike


A tank truck was called into to assist with the water supply.

The house is reportedly vacant.

A fire police volunteer was struck by a vehicle at the scene. He was treated for scratches on his arm.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin townshippennsylvania newsfirefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
Police confirm at least 4 cases of child luring in Delco
Troubleshooters: Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Asbestos found in 2 Philly schools: Officials
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Man dies after being shot in buttocks: Philadelphia police
Show More
Texas man allegedly guns down home invader, goes back to bed
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Brazen thief targets Halloween decorations in Roxborough
Philly police find possibly incriminating videos after officer's arrest
3 men hurt after triple shooting in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News