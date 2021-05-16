One person injured in three-alarm blaze

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire officials in Allentown are investigating a three-alarm fire that injured one person early Sunday morning.The call went out just before 6:00 a.m. for crews to respond to the 100 block of North 2nd Street in Allentown. First on scene reported heavy fire showing from an apartment.One person was rescued from the fire and transported to an area hospital by medics. No other injuries were reported.The fire was placed under control at 7:00 a.m.The fire remains under investigation by the Allentown Fire Department.