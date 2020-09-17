fire

Fire rips though condo complex in Maple Shade, New Jersey; 1 injured

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire at a condominium complex in Maple Shade, New Jersey early Thursday morning.

It broke out just before 4 a.m. at the Valley Glen condos on the 400 block of Stiles Avenue.



The fire quickly spread to two alarms and a wall collapsed. The roof and a good portion of the second floor of the building is now is gone, with just the outer shell left.

Officials said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

While the flames have been extinguished, fire crews remain at the scene working on putting out hot spots.



The Red Cross is at the scene to assist the displaced

