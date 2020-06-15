Fire rips through Spruce Street row home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire ripped through a Center City row house early Monday.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. on the 1200 block of Spruce Street.

Firefighters said flames were shooting from the second floor of a three-story, middle of the row building.

The building was evacuated as firefighters concentrated on fighting the fire from the exterior.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
