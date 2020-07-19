Fire rips through Blair Mill Village apartment complex in Horsham

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire ripped through a Horsham apartment complex early Sunday morning.
The two-alarm blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Alison Road in the Blair Mill Village apartments.
Fire crews were focused on a unit on the second floor, but the fire spread to neighboring units.
Firefighters remain on the scene.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
