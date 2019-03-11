Fire rips through North Philadelphia office building located neat SEPTA tracks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive fire has ripped through a North Philadelphia building Monday morning.It broke out around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of West Sedgley Avenue.Heavy fire was showing from the building when crews arrived.The building is home to a Nationwide Insurance business.Traffic has been detoured in the area.It is in close proximity to SEPTA tracks, but SEPTA has not reported any service delays.There have been no reported injuries at this time.