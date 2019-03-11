Fire rips through North Philadelphia office building located neat SEPTA tracks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive fire has ripped through a North Philadelphia building Monday morning.It broke out around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of West Sedgley Avenue.Heavy fire was showing from the building when crews arrived."We believe it started in the rear and a pile of tires and rubbish and then extend it into the building," said Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Chief James Renninger.The building is home to a Nationwide Insurance business, but Renninger said fighting the fire has been a complex effort."It's actually complex of buildings that are irregular in dimension; there are firewalls in between some of them. That's saving the nationwide building on Allegheny Avenue," he said. "The difficulty is we don't want to commit any personnel to being at an auto body shop if the fire has advanced to that point, we don't want to lose any firefighters; you can imagine the autobody shop has fuel chemicals and that explains why having my personnel in there could be hazardous."Traffic has been detoured in the area.The blaze is in close proximity to SEPTA tracks, but SEPTA has not reported any service delays."We're not concerned about the flames extending to the tracks. We're concerned about visibility for engines passing through the smoke and we have requested Amtrak and SEPTA to respond. They are on scene and aware of it," said Renninger.There have been no reported injuries at this time.