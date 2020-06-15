Firefighter injured battling blaze that ripped through several Spruce Street row homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire, which extended to several row homes in Center City early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. on the 1200 block of Spruce Street.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I had heard the sirens. They got a little too close, so I came downstairs, looked out, saw flames coming out of the second floor," said Tim Mosca.

Engine 1, one of the fire companies restored last year, arrived to heavy flames and smoke.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire rips through Center City row house



Residents in neighboring buildings woke up and evacuated.

"I could already smell the smoke in my apartment. I'm on the second floor. I think it was a third floor fire on the other building," said Kim Greenfield."I came to the front, looked out the window, looked to my right, and saw that there were flames, grabbed my cat, and now here I am."

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel explained some of the flames were difficult to access due to the age and configuration of the building.

"We did have to actually evacuate our firefighters from this incident due to some interior structural compromises so this has been what we call an exterior attack," Thiel said.

Thiel added the fire had damaged surrounding buildings.

The Red Cross responded to assist around 20 people who were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiarowhouse firefire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey enters phase two of reopening plan today
Large group gathers to guard Columbus statue in South Philly
Body cam video shows man's rescue from burning car in Atlantic City
Supreme Court rules LGBT workers protected from job discrimination
AccuWeather: Pleasant Stretch of Weather Continues Today
More than 40,000 lbs of ground beef recalled
COVID-19 cases still rising across nation: Officials
Show More
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
Beyoncé demands justice for Breonna Taylor in letter to Kentucky AG
Lower Makefield residents asked to shelter in place after bear sighting
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in SW Philly
Looting, violence reported after large crowd gathers in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News