Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a building in Newark, Delaware.The fire broke out on Sussex Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Friday and quickly spread to all floors.No injuries have been reported, but firefighters pulled out of the building to battle the blaze from the outside.Flames could be seen shooting from the windows and the smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.The cause of the fire is not yet known.