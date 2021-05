CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Delaware County that spread to neighboring rowhomes.The fire ignited shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Thomas Street in Chester.Viewer video from the scene showed the smoke and flames. At least four homes have been damaged.Firefighters struck a second alarm as they continued to battle the flames.Neighbors described hearing an explosion, but it is not clear at this time what created the sound.Authorities have not reported any injuries.