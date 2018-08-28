The Action Cam was on the scene of a fire in New Castle, Delaware that left a commercial building in ruins.The fire erupted in a building on the 400 block of Old Airport Road around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday.Several businesses are located in that area, but it was not immediately known which business was impacted.The fire scene is next to the Red Clay School District's transportation yard.There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.There have been no reports of injuries.------