Fire tears through Northeast Philadelphia apartment building

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA -- A fire forced more than two dozen people out into the street in the city's Lawndale section Wednesday night.

It started just before 9 p.m. in a four-story apartment building on the 800 block of Cottman Avenue.

Firefighters placed the flames under control in 20 minutes.

The Red Cross is assisting 30 people.

There were no reports of injuries.

There is no word on how the fire started.
