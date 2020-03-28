Fire tears through strip mall in Tabernacle, New Jersey

TABERNACLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were on the scene battling a blaze at a strip mall in Burlington County, New Jersey on Saturday morning.

The flames erupted on Route 206 near Cramer Road in Tabernacle.

A motorist noticed the flames and called 911.

There several stores in the plaza including a Dunkin', a pizza shop, a massage parlor and a doctor's office.

There are also apartments on the second floor.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
