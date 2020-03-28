Fire tears through strip mall in Tabernacle, New Jersey

TABERNACLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were on the scene battling a blaze at a strip mall in Burlington County, New Jersey on Saturday morning.The flames erupted on Route 206 near Cramer Road in Tabernacle.A motorist noticed the flames and called 911.There several stores in the plaza including a Dunkin', a pizza shop, a massage parlor and a doctor's office.There are also apartments on the second floor.So far there are no reports of injuries.The cause of this fire remains under investigation.