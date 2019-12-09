Fire tears through WSFS bank building in Hockessin, Delaware

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Flames ripped through a WSFS bank late Sunday night in Hockessin, Delaware.The fire was reported shortly before 11 p.m. at the bank located in the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike.Arriving firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the roof of the building.A second alarm was called a short time later.The state fire marshal's office determined that the fire was caused by a malfunction in the HVAC unit.There was about $500,000 in damage to the bank and the Arthur Hall Insurance Company.No injuries were reported.