Delaware Fire That Critically Injured 63-Year-Old Woman Deemed Arson

By
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Authorities say a fire that destroyed a home in Richardson Park, Delaware was an act of arson.

The nearby Five Points Fire Company was called to the scene on West Summit Avenue right around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.

They arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Delaware Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio says it is still early, but he feels good about the direction the arson investigation is moving.

EMBED More News Videos

Two injured in house fire in Delaware: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at Noon, April 25, 2019



"At this point we have state fire marshal investigators working on some good leads that we have received from people who have been able to talk to us and let us know what is going on," he said.

A 63-year-old woman who was severely burned during the fire remains hospitalized in critical condition. We are told she suffered burns covering 80% of her body.

A second woman inside the home suffered relatively minor injuries.

Authorities say both women were asleep inside the home when he fire started. They add that they have no doubt the smoke alarms inside that home saved their lives.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonfiredelaware newsarson
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News