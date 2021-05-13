Fire that destroyed St. Leo's church in Tacony was intentionally set, $20,000 reward offered: ATF

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10609677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After a devastating fire burned a historic church in Tacony, officials had to knock down the remains of the building for safety reasons.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials believe the Sunday evening fire at at St. Leo's Church in Philadelphia's Tacony section was intentionally set.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Citizens Crime Commission announced a $20,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.The fire destroyed the historical St. Leo The Great Roman Catholic Church on Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue."Pretty heartbroken to see this. This is like part of my life, part of my history and it's gone," said Michael Riley, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades and graduated from St. Leo's.Dozens of neighbors looked on as a contractor took a wrecking ball to the remains of the building on Monday, many of them saying goodbye to a church that has hosted generations of their families.The fire left a freestanding wall facing Keystone Street, which the fire marshal said posed an imminent danger to the neighborhood and prevented investigators from getting inside to try and determine the fire's cause.Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the fire should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.