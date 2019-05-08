cumberland county news

Fire triggers security camera, saving Vineland family

EMBED <>More Videos

Ring device saves homeowner

Fire turns on security camera, saving family
VINELAND, NJ (WPVI) -- A home in Cumberland County caught fire while the family was inside.

It happened Monday morning, just after 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Oak Road in Vineland.

Anthony Rios and his family said the smoke from the fire activated his Ring doorbell, which sent him a message about a possible intruder.

He says at first when he checked his phone, he thought it was possibly someone blowing cigarette smoke at the doorbell but as soon as he saw smoke inside and felt the heat he knew instantly it was a fire.

Rios says they only had minutes to get out of the home and call the fire department.

The smoke detectors were not working in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandfirehomecumberland county newssecurity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
Detectives: N.C. woman raped, robbed, and run over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
15-year-old boy riding scooter struck, killed in Philadelphia
Lawmaker apologizes after confrontation at Planned Parenthood
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Show More
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 7 injured
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him
Inside planes hurricane hunters take right into the storm
Volunteer firefighter charged with setting own home on fire
More TOP STORIES News