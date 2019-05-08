Fire triggers security camera, saving Vineland family

VINELAND, NJ (WPVI) -- A home in Cumberland County caught fire while the family was inside.It happened Monday morning, just after 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Oak Road in Vineland.Anthony Rios and his family said the smoke from the fire activated his Ring doorbell, which sent him a message about a possible intruder.He says at first when he checked his phone, he thought it was possibly someone blowing cigarette smoke at the doorbell but as soon as he saw smoke inside and felt the heat he knew instantly it was a fire.Rios says they only had minutes to get out of the home and call the fire department.The smoke detectors were not working in the home.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.