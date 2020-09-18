Fire truck used to help bring murder suspect down from roof in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A murder suspect was arrested after a standoff police on Friday evening in North Philadelphia.Police attempted to take that suspect into custody just before 6 p.m. and, after a brief foot chase, the suspect entered a property on the 1400 block of W. Clearfield Street.SWAT was called in after officials called the incident a barricade. The man made his way on to the roof of the property.He was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m.A ladder truck from the fire department was called in to help bring the man down.There were no immediate details available on the crime he was wanted for.The suspect's name has not been released.