Fire turns into hazmat situation in Chester

By
CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation early Friday in Delaware County after firefighters may have been exposed to chemicals.

Firefighters received the initial call around 1 a.m. for a fire at Norquay Technology on the 800 block of West Front Street in Chester.

Crews extinguished the flames within 20 minutes. But it turned out they may have been exposed to chemicals, officials said.

As a precaution, eleven firefighters and two civilians went through the decontamination process.

They were then being taken to three hospitals for further evaluation.



It is unclear at this time what chemicals the 13 people may have been in contact with.

Fire officials said there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterpa. newshazmatfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video of Pennsauken teacher's crash into Pizza Shop
Police: Woman shot to death may have been in crossfire
Jessica Boyington's Weekend Happenings
F-16 plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base in California
Third arrest in the murder of man found in plastic bin
Teens sick from drug-laced cookie in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia primary voters have four choices for sheriff
Show More
Co-workers rescue family, neighbors during house fire in Coatesville
Public Defender attacked by murder suspect in court speaks out
It's official: Speed cameras coming to Roosevelt Blvd.
Man charged with setting fires at Bethlehem church
Police: Cherry Hill sex assault suspect left Wawa with victim
More TOP STORIES News