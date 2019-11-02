Fire whips through historic Poconos resort; guests evacuate

POCONO MANOR, Pennsylvania -- A wind-whipped fire has destroyed much of a century-old Poconos resort that's on the National Register of Historic Places.

General Manager Don Snyder calls the damage Friday to the Pocono Manor Resort "heartbreaking."

No injuries have been reported in the 6 a.m. blaze, which burned throughout the day and toppled the inn's clock tower.

Officials say guests in about 25 rooms safely evacuated. They believe the fire started in a dining area and quickly spread.

The Monroe County resort is known locally as "the grand lady of the mountains." Neighbors say it's one of the last grand resorts in the Poconos.

The inn had been set to close later this month for a two-year renovation.

Pocono Manor was built by Quakers in 1902 and designated a historic site in 1977.
