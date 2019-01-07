A firefighter in Camden was seriously injured when he went into a burning home to rescue someone who was trapped inside.Three other people were also hurt in the fire on the 200 block of Grand Avenue, just off Marlton Pike.The fire began around 3 a.m. Monday. A total of three people were in the home, and firefighters say one had already evacuated by the time crews arrived."One of the occupants was outside already upon arrival, and they went in and removed one of the other occupants," said Chief Michael Harper. "Later on in the fire, there was another person who was suffering from some effects of the fire, so that person was transferred as well."Samuel Lane says he knows one of the victims."They're good people, they're very good people. He lived downstairs from me. He just moved there," Lane said.The three occupants rescued are in serious condition at Jefferson University Hospital, with one of them suffering from burns over half of his body.A firefighter suffered first-degree burns to his cheek while carrying out a rescue."Our firefighters are heroes, they're simply heroes. They took an oath to do their job and they did an exceptional job and I'm proud of their response time and actions. It really contained this house fire," said Mayor Frank Moran.A homeowner who's rehabbing a home nearby says his friend is the owner of the property, which was also being worked on. He told Action News that no one was supposed to be living inside of the property.The fire marshal says there were no working smoke detectors that they could find, and no working utilities. Electric was being shared with the next door apartment.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.------