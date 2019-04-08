Firefighter suffers burns while fighting fire in Bucks County

A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Bucks County Sunday.
Investigators said a firefighter with the Edgley Fire Company suffered burns battling a blaze on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bristol Township.
The firefighter is now back home after being treated at the hospital.
Officials said an extension cord failure sparked a porch fire which then consumed the home.
The Red Cross is providing housing and other aid to the family that lived in the house.
