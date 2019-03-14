Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Delaware

BRANDYWINE SPRINGS, Del. (WPVI) -- One firefighter is being treated for injuries after responding to a house fire on Thursday in New Castle County.Fire crews responded to a farmhouse on the 3200 block of Mill Creek Road in Brandywine Springs around 8:40 a.m.In less than ten minutes, authorities say all firefighters were ordered out of the building.The fire was placed under control around 9:30 a.m.The injured firefighter was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.The chief says he suffered burns to his hands and back when he fell through the second floor to the first floor.It is not clear what sparked the blaze.