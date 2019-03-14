Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Delaware

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Delaware. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on March 14, 2019.

BRANDYWINE SPRINGS, Del. (WPVI) -- One firefighter is being treated for injuries after responding to a house fire on Thursday in New Castle County.

Fire crews responded to a farmhouse on the 3200 block of Mill Creek Road in Brandywine Springs around 8:40 a.m.

In less than ten minutes, authorities say all firefighters were ordered out of the building.

The fire was placed under control around 9:30 a.m.

The injured firefighter was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The chief says he suffered burns to his hands and back when he fell through the second floor to the first floor.

It is not clear what sparked the blaze.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
firedelaware newsfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly declares this weekend 'Meek Mill Weekend '
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
DeSean Jackson re-introduced as an Eagle
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
Facebook data deals under criminal investigation, report says
Man sought for armed bank robbery in Lower Merion
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
Show More
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, A Few Showers Friday
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $495M
Cherry Blossom Season: Best places to view peak bloom in Philadelphia
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
More TOP STORIES News