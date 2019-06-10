Firefighter hurt battling Camden County blaze

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A house fire has displaced several people and injured a firefighter on Sunday night in Camden County.It happened in the unit block of North 25th Street in Camden around 9 p.m.Crews were called to the house because flames and smoke were shooting out.Luckily, everyone inside made it out.A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.