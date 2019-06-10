Firefighter hurt battling Camden County blaze

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A house fire has displaced several people and injured a firefighter on Sunday night in Camden County.

It happened in the unit block of North 25th Street in Camden around 9 p.m.

Crews were called to the house because flames and smoke were shooting out.

Luckily, everyone inside made it out.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
