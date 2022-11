The fire began at about 1 a.m. and spread to adjacent homes, crews said.

Crews tackled smoke and flames from the roof of the home beginning at about 1 a.m. The flames spread to adjacent homes.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured battling a house fire Tuesday morning in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The fire began at about 1 a.m. in a home on the 500 block of North Lumber Street. Crews tackled smoke and flames from the roof.

The fire went to three alarms and spread to adjacent homes, crews said.

There were no other reports of injuries.