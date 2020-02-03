Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blase in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured battling a three-alarm blaze in Trenton, New Jersey late Sunday.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Brunswick Avenue.

It quickly burned through one home and spread to neighboring houses. Four vacant houses were damaged in total.

When firefighters arrived on scene they escalated the fire to a third-alarm.

Video submitted by an Action News viewer shows large flames coming from the roof of at least one home.

Officials said one firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze.

The fire marshal is on the scene to investigate the cause.
