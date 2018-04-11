FIRE

Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire

Firefighter injured in Lancaster County fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

MANHEIM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A firefighter was injured battling a fire at a hotel and resort in Lancaster County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eden Resort in Manheim Township on Route 30.

Action News is told guests were able to escape, but the flames sent them running without being able to gather their belongings.

The fire burned for an hour and a half before crews were able to get it under control.

Officials say the injured firefighter was struck by falling debris and is expected to be OK.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

